Stuart Webber is a sports anchor and reporter for Action Sports Jax.
He joined the Action Sports Jax team in August of 2012 and is happy to be back in his home state of Florida.
He returns to the Sunshine State after a stint in Columbus, Georgia at WRBL-TV covering everything from Auburn's run to the 2010 BCS Championship to Northern Little League traveling to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the Little League World Series.
Before that Stuart spent time in West Texas cutting his teeth covering high school football including the Permian Panthers of Friday Night Lights fame. While working at KWES-TV he also trekked to Oxnard, California for Dallas Cowboys training camp and reported on MLB spring training in Phoenix, Arizona.
Stuart graduated from the University of Florida in 2007 and as a proud Gator graduate he's quick to point out that was the year they won both football and basketball national titles. He's originally from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
In Stuart's spare time you'll find him doing what else but watching and playing sports. If you have a great sports story that needs to be told, email him at swebber@actionnewsjax.com.
