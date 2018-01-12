0

Tenikka Hughes is an evening anchor at Action News Jax.

She anchors the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. weekday newscasts on CBS47 and the 6:30 and 10 p.m. newscasts on FOX30.

Tenikka has a passion for storytelling and providing information that impacts the lives of viewers and their families. She traveled to Key West, Florida, to sit down with a national expert on consumer fraud and identity theft to learn about new technology designed to better protect consumers in 2015. Tenikka also investigated how a lack of supervision at a St. Augustine hospital may have led to the death of a young father who committed suicide in the hospital’s behavioral health unit. Tenikka confronted local massage establishments accused of employing unlicensed workers and talked to experts about the other concerns associated with this illegal practice. She also got a first-hand look at gunfire detection technology being used at a Georgia college and how it could impact law enforcement response to potential threats on campuses.

Tenikka is an Emmy-nominated journalist and a Florida Associated Press Broadcasters Award recipient. She serves as a mentor for students in Duval County & enjoys connecting with viewers at community events across the area. Tenikka was honored to emcee the city of Jacksonville’s 28th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. She has also spoken to several local Toastmasters clubs about effective communication and was named an honorary member of the CSX Toastmasters Club. Tenikka has been featured in Jacksonville Magazine and was also named as one of Jacksonville’s 2015 Top Women of Influence by Southeast Small Business Magazine.

Prior to making the move to the River City, Tenikka spent five years working as an anchor and reporter with Action News Jacksonville’s sister station, WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina.

She has also worked at stations in Memphis, Tennessee, and Macon, Georgia. Her work has been featured on a variety of national media outlets. Tenikka’s research has also been published in the Journal of Health Communication.

Tenikka is from the small town of Whitakers, North Carolina. She graduated summa cum laude with an undergraduate degree in Mass Communications from Benedict College in Columbia, South Carolina. She also earned a Master’s in Journalism from the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland at College Park.

Tenikka has a passion for education, mentoring young people and issues affecting families in need. Tenikka enjoys traveling and trying new cuisine with her husband Timothy.

If you have a story idea or would like to invite Tenikka to be a part of your community event, email her at thughes@actionnewsjax.com.

Twitter: @TenikkaANJax

Facebook: Tenikka Hughes Action News Jax

© 2018 Cox Media Group.