Texas church shooting survivor has a special Christmas request

A 9-year-old survivor of the Texas church shooting just wants cards for Christmas.
FOX29 reports Rihanna Tristan lost her mom and her two sisters in the shooting, and her 5-year-old brother is still recovering in the hospital.
Her brother received thousands of cards and gifts from across the country, but she hasn't gotten any.
“One of her comments was 'I guess I don't count anymore because nobody is sending me any cards',” said Bob Lookingbill, her grandfather.
Tristan was reportedly shielded by her mother and Lookingbill said his granddaughter is still dealing with the trauma of that terrible day.
If you’d like to send a card to Tristan, you can mail the cards to 13965 Ladd Road, Atascosa, Texas, 78002.
