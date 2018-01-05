1 dead, dozens get sick after E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating an E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce that has caused one death and has made 58 people ill in the United States and Canada, KGO reported.
People in 13 states have been infected, the CDC said in a news release. So far, five people have been hospitalized in the U.S. The illnesses began on Nov. 15 and ran through Dec. 8, the CDC said in its release. Three of the cases occurred in California, and two each were found in Connecticut and New Hampshire, the CDC said. Other states with single cases included Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont and Washington, according to the release.
Consumer Reports said people should stop eating romaine lettuce until the cause of the outbreak is identified and the tainted product is removed from store shelves, KGO reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}