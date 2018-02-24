1 dead in double stabbing at Massachusetts library

WINCHESTER, Mass. - A 22-year-old woman is dead after a double stabbing Saturday at a public library in Massachusetts.
Winchester police tell Boston 25 News they were called to the Winchester Public Library just after 10:30 a.m.
When police arrived, they found a female and an elderly man both suffering from stab wounds, Boston25News reported.
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan says the 22-year-old female was in the library sitting at a table when the suspect, 24-year-old Jeffrey Yao, approached her from behind and stabbed her with a 10-inch hunting knife.
She suffered multiple stab wounds to the head and upper torso and was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Several people in the library ran to help the woman, including a 77-year-old man who also sustained stab wounds, Boston25News reported. He was taken to the hospital.
Yao was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He is being held without bail and is facing murder and assault with intent to murder with a dangerous weapon charges.
Officials did not say if the stabbing was random or if Yao knew the victim. They are still investigating the stabbing - including the motive.
The victim has not been identified.
