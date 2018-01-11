$10,000 Austin estate is most expensive Airbnb in country

Are you traveling to Austin for South by Southwest and do you really want to do it big?
Well, we’ve found you an Airbnb.
This huge three-house estate in Clarksville is available for all your SXSW needs, and it happens to be the most expensive Airbnb listing in the country, at a cool $10,075 a night.
The listing doesn’t give an exact address for the estate, but it appears to be immediately west of the Austin Community College campus.
The property, aptly named “SXSW Exclusive,” sleeps up to 19 guests in two houses and one guest house, with a large outdoor space, a pool, a hot tub, a gym and some seriously luxurious-looking lounge spaces.
There are rules, though -- of course there are: a three-night minimum, which is more than than $30,000, y’all; no bachelor parties; no smoking; no parties and a no cancellation policy.
The listing is managed by The Renters Club, which manages at least 85 other luxury short-term rental properties on Airbnb.
See the full listing, along with photos, here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}