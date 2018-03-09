11-year-old girl unexpectedly dies in sleep, reports say

MOBILE, Ala. - An 11-year-old girl unexpectedly died in her sleep Monday, according to reports.
Janiyah Taylor’s death shocked her family, friends and dance teacher, where she spent the last 8 months learning and helping to lead classes, according to WALA.
11-year-old girl dies suddenly in her sleep https://t.co/Cx7ssqJbgc pic.twitter.com/Qef4MEZA3a— WIS News 10 (@wis10) March 8, 2018
"She was a vibrant young lady. Very, very vibrant … A joy to be around. She was determined. She just always wanted to be better and do better,” Rachael Reese, dance instructor and owner of Elevation Dance Company, told WALA. "This sweet girl had an impact on her whole community. She left a mark here, a very good mark.”
The dance school is selling bracelets to help raise money for Janiyah’s family. A GoFundMe account was also set up.
