12 charged in high school basketball brawl

CLAIRTON, Pa. - Twelve people, including students and adults, will be charged in connection with a fight at a Pennsylvania high school basketball game earlier this month, police said.
They face disorderly conduct charges.
Clairton police released details about the Feb. 6 brawl at Clairton High School between Clairton and Monessen.
Police said it began as a fight between two players and escalated from there.
Eight teenagers and four adults are charged. All are from Clairton and Monessen, police said.
In a news release, officers said they offered victims a chance to come forward to sort out who was involved in the fight, but no one did, so they used surveillance video to figure out who to charge.
The charges come after WPIAL officials decided to suspend players who left the benches for one game and put both schools on unprecedented five-year probations.
Monessen is appealing that decision.
