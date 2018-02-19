  • 12-year-old sister of murder victim reported missing in Florida

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Police in Florida are searching for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing early Monday, seven months after her sister went missing and was found dead several days later, the Bradenton Herald reported.

    The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Jalyssa Shannon left her home around 9 p.m. Sunday. Her mother, Michelle Mosley, called deputies around 1:30 a.m. when the girl did not come home, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

    Jalyssa’s sister, 13-year-old Janessa Shannon, was found dead in Riverview, Florida, on July 12, 2017, 10 days after she was reported missing, the Herald reported. Janessa’s body was found in a nature preserve near the Riverview home of her father, Nahshon Shannon, the Times reported.

    In October 2017, Nahshon Shannon, 37, was arrested on charges of first-degree felony murder and aggravated child abuse, the Times reported.

    Jalyssa is about 4-foot-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds, sheriff’s deputies said. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and capri pants.

