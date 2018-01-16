166 passengers forced off plane at Boston airport after collision with de-icing truck

0

BOSTON - Passengers on an Alaska Airlines flight leaving Boston’s Logan International Airport were forced to disembark Monday after the plane collided with a de-icer and damaged its wing, officials said.

Flight 133 was carrying 166 passengers and crew as it prepared for takeoff to Portland, Oregon, officials said.

Passengers said they felt the plane hit something just before taking off.

“As we are taxiing out to the runway we felt a jostle and we all kind of knew that it wasn't normal,” said Samuel Zavaletta, a passenger.

“(It was) kind of like a shudder, the plane shuddered a little bit, really didn't slow down much, just felt like we hit a pothole,” said another passenger, Rick Aiken.

According to the airline, the left wing of the plane hit a parked de-icing truck on the runway, so the plane turned back to the gate and the flight was canceled.

"You could see the bottom part of the plane wing had actually come off, totally disconnected from it," said passenger John Simers.

The airline released a statement and noted that the passengers were “being re-accommodated on other flights to the West Coast.”

