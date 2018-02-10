0 2 officers killed, suspect in custody after shooting in Ohio

WESTERVILLE, Ohio - UPDATE Feb. 10 4:37 p.m: The two officers who were shot and killed after a shooting in Westerville have been identified.

According to WBNS, the officers killed in the line of duty were Officer Anthony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering.

Police said one officer was killed in the shooting. Another officer died after being taken to OSU Wexner Medical Center.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody and transported to OSU Wexner Medical.

A news conference was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Saturday to reveal more details, but it has been postponed.

Previously:

Two police officers were shot and killed after a shooting occurred in Ohio Saturday afternoon.

>> Read more trending news

One suspect is in custody, WHIO reported.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m., according to Columbus Police.

The City of Westerville posted on Twitter, "It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty."

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

No other information was immediately available.

Westerville Police continue to investigate, WHIO reported.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.