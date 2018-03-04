2 people killed after Amtrak train hits ATV

CRENSHAW, Miss. - Two people were killed when the all-terrain vehicle they were on was struck by a train Saturday, Amtrak said.
The train, on its way from New Orleans to Chicago, collided with the ATV at 10:15 p.m. in Crenshaw, Mississippi, according to WREG.
The victims have not been identified. There were no injuries to the 121 passengers aboard the train, which was delayed nearly four hours.
Amtrak Police, the Quitman County Coroner and the Quitman County Police are investigating the incident.
