2017 in review: Highest-grossing movies this year

The year in movies was dominated by superheros, but horror, science fiction and children’s movies also topped the box office.
Franchises like the revamped “Star Wars” films and Marvel movies like “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” were notable movies that audiences didn’t want to miss.
According to Box Office Mojo, here are the top 10 highest domestic grossing movies released in 2017 as of Dec. 27
10. “The Fate of the Furious” - $225,764,765
9. “Logan” - $226,277,068
8. “Despicable Me 3” - $264,559,530
7. “Thor: Ragnarok” - $306,375,120
6. “It” - $327,481,748
5. “Spider-Man: Homecoming” - $334,201,140
4. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” - $389,813,101
3. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” - $395,627,411
2. “Wonder Woman” - $412,563,408
1. “Beauty and the Beast” - $504,014,165
© 2017 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}