2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Elana Meyers Taylor?

Olympic bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor is aiming for the gold medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. She won the silver medal in 2014 and won the bronze medal in 2010.
Born in Oceanside, California, Taylor, 33, grew up in Douglasville, Georgia. Ever the athlete, she’s been offered college scholarships for basketball, track and field, softball and soccer.
Taylor has made news for pledging to donate her brain to the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which studies brain trauma in athletes and other groups. Taylor has had four concussions that she knows of, one that caused symptoms of light sensitivity and personality changes. The symptoms have since dissapated.
“Women are largely unrepresented in brain donations. And concussions affect women more than men, so they need to get research out,” Meyers Taylor told USA Today in an interview.
Beyond the 2018 games, Taylor hopes to play softball at the 2020 Olympics.
Other interesting facts:
- Played professional softball before bobsledding
- Married to bobsledder Nic Taylor, who proposed on the medal podium at the 2013 World Championships, where Taylor won the silver medal
- Volunteers with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta
- Plans to eventually become CEO of U.S. Olympic Committee
