2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Gus Kenworthy?

Gus Kenworthy, from Telluride, Colorado, is a 2014 Olympic silver medalist who was part of a U.S. slopestyle sweep.
Kenworthy, 26, gained attention after rescuing a mother dog and her four stray puppies in Sochi, Russia.
He is expected to contend in both halfpipe and slopestyle in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
In 2015, Kenworthy came out as gay. He received an outpouring of support after simply tweeting, “I am gay.”
Other interesting facts:
- Born in London to a British mother and American father.
- Competes in all three free skiing disciplines: halfpipe, big air and slopestyle.
- Won seven consecutive Association of Freeskiing Professionals titles from 2011 to 2017
