  • 2018 Winter Olympics: Who is John Henry Krueger?

    By: WPXI.com

    Updated:

    Olympic short track speedskater John Henry Kreuger grew up in Peters Township, Pennsylvania, and is one to watch at the Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The 22-year-old hoped to go to the Sochi Games in Russia, but a case of the swine flu held him back.

    North Korea Announces They Will Participate In 2018 Olympics

    Now he’s healthy and focused on skating well on the biggest world stage.

    “It’s my first games, so I’m not putting any expectations,” Kreuger told WPXI. “The only expectation I'm putting on myself is to not be afraid to skate and do what I can do.”

    Other interesting facts:

    • Won the men’s 500-meter, 1000-meter, 1500-meter and overall at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials
    • Favorite city is Washington, D.C.
    • Dream job is teaching English in a foreign country.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up: