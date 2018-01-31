2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Lindsey Vonn?

Lindsey Vonn is a two-time Olympic medalist who holds the women’s record for most FIS Alpine Ski World Cup wins. She won gold in downhill and bronze in super-G at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympic Games.
Pyeongchang will be Vonn’s fourth Olympic Games. She has competed in the 2002, 2006 and 2010 Winter Games.
The 32-year-old was unable to defend her title at the 2014 Sochi Olympics after suffering a serious knee injury.
Potential Pyeongchang history
- Could become the oldest female alpine skier to win an Olympic medal.
- Could tie or break the record for most Olympic alpine skiing gold medals won by an American.
- Could tie with Julia Mancuso as the most decorated American woman in alpine skiing.
About Vonn
Vonn began to ski at Buck Hill Ski Area near her family home in St. Paul, Minnesota. Her father, Alan Kildow, is a three-time national junior champion who blew out his knee at the age of 18. It was Kildow who mapped out Vonn’s skiing future.
At the age of 11, Vonn wanted a bigger challenge than Buck Hill. Her mother quit her job of 17 years and they moved to Vail, Colorado, for the winter to train at the Ski Club Vail. The following year, her father and two brothers and two sisters also moved to Vail.
Vonn has dealt with a laundry list of injuries, including a broken arm she suffered in a November 2016 training crash, but she still managed to rewrite the record books.
South Korea Connection
Vonn’s grandfather, Don Kildow, fought in the Korean War and worked as an engineer in the Army, constructing roads and often crossing enemy lines.
Other Interesting Facts
- Owns seven world championship medals.
- Four-time winner of the overall World Cup title.
- Owns the women’s record for most World Cup wins.
- Closing in on the overall record of career World Cup wins.
- Owns the women’s record for most World Cup discipline titles.
- Eight-time winner of the World Cup downhill title.
- Has won more World Cup downhill races than any other skier.
- Has won more World Cup super-G races than any other skier.
- First alpine skier to win 20 crystal globes.
