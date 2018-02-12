2018 Winter Olympics: Who is Mirai Nagasu?

Mirai Nagasu has made history in the Winter Olympic Games as the first American woman to land a triple axel. The 24 year old has returned to the games after making her debut at the 2010 Games in Vancouver.
Nagasu was born in Montebello, California, and started skating at age 5, when her parents took her to an ice rink instead of a golf course on a rainy day. Earlier in her career, Nagasu was comparted to Tara Lipinski and Michelle Kwan. When she was 14, she won the gold medal at the 2008 U.S. Figure Skating Championships, making her the second-youngest female skater to have that title.
She took home the silver medal at the Championships in 2010, earning her a spot at the Vancouver Olympics. Although she finished third at the 2014 Championships, the U.S. Figure Skating federation placed Ashley Wagner, who finished fourth, on the Sochi Olympics team.
By making history with the triple axel, Nagasu has already redeemed herself at the 2018 Games.
Other interesting facts:
- Studying international business at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs
- Has three rescue dogs named Lincoln, Liberty and Lexi
- Scuba-certified
