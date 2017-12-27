3 arrested in shooting deaths of man, 7-year-old boy

0

SWISSVALE, Pa. - Three men have been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of a man and a 7-year-old boy on Tuesday in Swissvale, police said.

Investigators said the shooting, which happened about 4:30 p.m. inside a home on Columbia Avenue, appeared to be an exchange of gunfire.

Walter Stewart Jr., 29, died at the scene. The boy, Jo Lawrence Stewart, was found lying on top of Walter Stewart and later died at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.

Police told Channel 11 News the boy didn't live at the home.

“It's very difficult for our officers,” acting Swissvale police Chief Charles Watson said.

Police said early Wednesday that three men -- Donavan Wilson, 23, Brandon Barnett, 26, and Jacqua Barnett, 30 -- were arrested and each charged with two counts of homicide and conspiracy.

Wilson and Jacqua Barnett were taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Brandon Barnett was injured in the shooting and will be taken to jail upon his release from the hospital, police said. He was last listed in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Authorities said a drug deal likely led to the shooting.

“It might be drug related and there might've been some type of robbery attempt,” Allegheny County police Lt. Andrew Schurman said Tuesday.

According to a criminal complaint obtained Wednesday, a witness said Wilson was heard saying “that he did not sell outside the house,” and then there was a scuffle, followed by Wilson yelling and six or seven gunshots.

