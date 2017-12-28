3-year-old boy pricked by needle in hotel room

0

PLYMOUTH, Mass. - Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was pricked by a hypodermic needle while his family was staying in a Plymouth, Massachusetts, hotel.

On Dec. 16, the boy and his family were staying at the Hampton Inn and Suites, but police hadn’t officially confirmed details until Wednesday.

The boy was apparently pricked in the finger when he sat on the couch in the family’s room. The needle had apparently been hidden between the cushions and was not picked up by the cleaning crew.

An employee at the hotel said she would pass along contact information for Boston 25 News reporter Drew Karedes, but when Karedes walked into the lobby a staff member said, “we told you no comment.” In addition, a request for comment has been made to the hotel’s corporate office.

Police said this is not a criminal case, but it is certainly concerning. It’s unclear who the needle belonged to.

We’re being told that the boy’s parents, who were here visiting from out-of-town, took the child to the hospital for testing and reported this to police.

Plymouth Police say the last they were told the boy was doing OK, but this was quite the scare for this family.

