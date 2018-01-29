4-year-old dies after falling in bathtub

A 4-year-old girl died Saturday after falling into a bathtub in southwest Atlanta, police said.
The child, who has not been identified, was unresponsive when authorities arrived at the scene in the 700 block of Garibaldi Street, Atlanta police Officer Lisa Bender said Monday.
She was taken to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding in critical condition, where she died of her injuries.
“This incident is being investigated as an accident,” Bender said.
