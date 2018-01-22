5 missing after natural gas well catches fire in Oklahoma

0

QUINTON, Okla. - Five workers were missing Monday after an oil well exploded and caught fire in Oklahoma, sending out a smoke plume that could be seen for miles.

>> Read more trending news

Pittsburg County emergency managers and the county sheriff confirmed around 9 a.m. local time that an explosion and fire took place at an oil well in Quinton.

BREAKING: Oil well on fire in Quinton. Live update at 10:30 on FOX23: https://t.co/Ire6tJWStG pic.twitter.com/jQzcGgcIKH Tiffany Alaniz (@TiffanyAlaniz) January 22, 2018

Air Care McAlester officials confirmed that at least one person was injured in the fire. The person, whose condition was not immediately known, was taken by helicopter to a Tulsa hospital.

Officials said 17 other employees were able to safely leave the area. The well is a natural gas and oil well.

Emergency officials said Monday they were letting the fire burn itself out and were fighting any flames that went beyond a perimeter they established.

Officials said the public was safe from contaminates and that there was no need for evacuations.

The rig is owned by oil drilling company Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., employees confirmed. In a statement, company officials said they were unaware of what caused the fire.

“We have received reports that some of our employees and others are unaccounted for at this time,” the statement said. “Our top priority is the safety of our employees and any others who may be affected. We've activated our emergency response systems and are fully cooperating with first responders and authorities on the scene. We will provide more details as they are known.”

FOX23 storm chasers in the area spotted the smoke plume from the fire miles away.

Workers on the rig were evacuated and sent to the Quinton Community Center for a head count.

Grief counselors and religious leaders were offering support to families and workers on Monday. The American Red Cross was also working to help first responders as they worked to contain the fire.

Fire crews were also searching woods for anyone that may have run from the scene.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.