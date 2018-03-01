80-pound inflatable raft falls from sky and into Florida home

MIAMI - An 80-pound inflatable raft crashed into a Florida home Wednesday after falling off a Royal Canadian Air Force search-and-rescue helicopter, authorities said.
Luce Raneau told a Miami news outlet that she thought a bomb had gone off when the raft hit her house and left her covered in wood and dust from the roof.
Miami-Dade police said the helicopter was heading to the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport after conducting an off-shore training exercise when the yellow raft somehow separated from the aircraft.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the home's occupant sustained minor injuries.
The Royal Canadian Air Force Flight Safety Department is investigating, and said it’s providing accommodations to help Raneau.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}