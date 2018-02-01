AAA offering free towing for Super Bowl

AAA is once again offering free towing services on Super Bowl Sunday.
WFOR reported that the AAA Auto Club has joined with Budweiser for its Tow To Go program. The service offers confidential, free towing and rides home for intoxicated drivers from Feb. 2 through 6:00 a.m. Feb. 5.
The service is offered to members and non-members, but is not available everywhere.
Service areas include Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, and South Bend, Indiana.
AAA encourages those celebrating the big game to have arrangements for a designated driver before the Super Bowl.
“Nobody wins when fans drive drunk,” Amy Stracke, Managing Director, Traffic Safety Advocacy for AAA – The Auto Club Group and Executive Director of the ACG Traffic Safety Foundation said in a statement, according to WFOR. “If you’re going to be celebrating the big game with alcohol, please plan ahead so everybody wins and your loved ones get home safely.”
According to the AAA Auto Club South website, the service is for customers who didn’t plan ahead for a designated driver. The tow trucks typically transport up to two people. The service takes the vehicle and driver home or somewhere safe within 10 miles.
More information on Tow To Go can be found at the AA Auto Club South website.
