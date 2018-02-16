0 Actor Luke Wilson hailed as hero after rescuing woman in fatal crash

LOS ANGELES - Actor Luke Wilson reportedly sprang into action after he was involved in a car accident that left one person dead.

According to The Associated Press, the actor pulled over his vehicle after a Ferrari clipped it on Tuesday and pulled a 50-year-old woman out of her BMW at the scene.

>> Read more trending news

“He was the hero, he led the charge,” tattoo artist Sean Heirigs said. Heirigs was driving on the road when the crash occurred and told AP that the Ferrari appeared to lose control and go into oncoming traffic before it collided with the BMW and Wilson’s Toyota. Heirigs said that he told his 14-year-old daughter to call for help as he ran to try to assist the woman who had been driving the BMW, which had flipped onto its side.

“She’s crying, she’s screaming, she doesn’t really know what happened, and she was dangling into the passenger side,” Heirigs said. “Her leg was stuck.”

Heirigs said that he and Wilson were able to come up with a plan to get the woman out of the vehicle.

“We were able to get her leg out from being stuck and then she came out and Luke was pulling her through the back trunk area and then we both carried her to the curb,” Heirigs said. “And this was all going on while the Ferrari’s wheels are still spinning and blowing rubber and smoke everywhere, and it’s loud, and you’re smelling lots of smoke, and there’s glass.”

The woman was hospitalized with serious injuries. Wilson and Heirigs were unharmed.

Professional golfer Bill Haas was in the Ferrari at the time of the accident, according to police. The driver, 71-year-old Mark Gibello, was pronounced dead at the scene. Haas was treated for injuries at a nearby hospital. Haas’ manager, Allen Hobbs, told Golf Digest that Haas “escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital.”

He had pain and swelling in his legs, but no broken bones. Haas is reportedly returning to his South Carolina home to recover.

Police are reportedly investigating whether or not speed was a factor in the accident.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.