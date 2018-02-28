  • Alabama, New York woo Delta amid NRA-tax break fight in Georgia

    By: Kelly Yamanouchi, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - As a fight over a Delta tax break and the NRA rages on in Georgia, other parts of the country see opportunity.

    New York’s governor and lieutenant governor and Birmingham’s mayor have swooped in with tweets wooing Delta’s headquarters, Virginia’s governor and the Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey tweeted welcome messages to Delta, and an Ohio Congressman wrote a letter of invitation Tuesday to Delta’s CEO.

     

    Their comments come after Georgia Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle on Monday said he would halt plans for a $50 million jet fuel sales tax exemption if Delta didn’t reinstate a discount for NRA members that it discontinuedover the weekend.

    U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, stepped up from tweeting to a press release and letter to Delta’s CEO.

     

