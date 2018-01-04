Alabama's Nick Saban has remarkable record against former assistants

Nick Saban’s coaching tree stretches far and wide.
At Monday’s national championship game in Atlanta, Kirby Smart will be the sixth former assistant to face Saban as the head coach of an opposing team.
Before being named Georgia’s head coach in 2015, Smart spent 10 years on a Saban coaching staff at Alabama, LSU and the Miami Dolphins.
In 11 games against former assistants, Saban is a remarkable 11-0. In those games, Saban teams have outscored opponents an outlandish 427-111.
The list of pupils includes Derek Dooley (Tennessee), Jim McElwain (Colorado State, Florida), Will Muschamp (Florida), Mark Dantonio (Michigan State), and Jimbo Fisher (Florida State).
