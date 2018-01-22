Alison Brie weighs in on sexual misconduct allegations against brother-in-law James Franco

0

E!’s red carpet coverage of the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild awards got off to an awkward start when host Giuliana Rancic asked nominee Alison Brie a surprise question about the sexual misconduct allegations against her brother-in-law, James Franco.

Brie is married to Franco’s brother, Dave Franco, who appears in “The Disaster Artist” alongside James and Brie.

Rancic began by pointing out that both she and Brie are supporters of the Time’s Up movement: “So much of the movement has to do with transparency and, as you know, your family and your brother-in-law has been in the news recently. What are your thoughts on that and what can you share about how that’s affected you and your family?”

>> Read more trending news

Dave Franco, left, and Alison Brie arrive at the 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Los Angeles.

Brie responded: “I think that above all what we’ve always said is that it remains vital that anyone who feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward. I obviously support my family and not everything that’s been reported is fully accurate, so I think we’re waiting to get all of the information. But of course I think now is a time for listening and that’s what we’re all trying to do.”

Watch the awkward exchange below:

At the 2018 #SAGAwards, Alison Brie addressed the allegations of sexual misconduct made against her brother-in-law, James Franco: "It remains vital that anyone that feels victimized should and does have the right to speak out and come forward." pic.twitter.com/dG5uJJVko7 — E! News (@enews) January 21, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.