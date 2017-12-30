Amanda Bynes may be returning to acting in 2018

0

Actress Amanda Bynes is making quite the New Year’s Resolution for 2018 after several years away from the spotlight.

I do miss acting, and I actually have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes said in her first interview in four years with Hollyscoop in June. “I want to do TV, maybe a few guest spots on a show that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of in the future.”

The former Nickelodeon standout, whose meltdowns made for much Hollywood schadenfreude, last appeared in a film more than seven years ago in the Emma Stone 2010 comedy “Easy A.” She previously starred in shows like “All That” and “The Amanda Show” as a child and teen before making the move into films like “She’s The Man” and “Hairspray” in her 20s.

After a series of DUI arrests and countless episodes of bizarre behavior in 2013, Bynes hopes to start anew in the New Year, according to her lawyer and a report from Page Six.

“Amanda is looking forward to ringing in the new year with her close friends this year,” Bynes’s lawyer told Page Six Thursday. “In 2018, she looks forward to completing fashion school and dipping her toe back into acting. She has had several offers but is waiting for the right one to come along for a comeback.”

In the past few years, her passion for clothing and design has led the star to take classes at L.A.’s Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising.

“I’ve learned how to sew, make patterns, and I want to start a clothing line in the future, so FIDM has been helping me with that,” she said in June.

Following the June interview, Bynes was seen shopping in Beverly Hills, fresh-faced and seemingly healthy.

