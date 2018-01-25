Amazon HQ2: Designers discuss plans for redevelopment of downtown Atlanta's Gulch

Representatives of a California development team planning a redevelopment of 27 acres of downtown Atlanta’s Gulch pitched design concepts Thursday they say would create a vibrant mix of offices, shopping, restaurants and residences over what is today an empty morass of parking.
Representatives for CIM Group presented what they called a design concept with private streets and expected building sites over future structured parking, similar to the construction of Midtown’s Atlantic Station.
CIM Group is seeking a special administrative permit that requests variances from current zoning that mainly relate to aesthetics. The conceptual plan calls for more than 9 million square feet of office space, 1 million square feet of retail and restaurant space, 1,000 residences and 1,500 hotel rooms.
For perspective, the project would have more office space than what is being sought by Amazon for its ballyhooed second headquarters project, known as HQ2. It’s an enormous undertaking rivaling in scope downtown’s Peachtree Center development.
