Amazon raises monthly Prime membership rate

    By: Erin Newnam, KIRO7.com

    SEATTLE - The monthly membership fee for Amazon Prime rose Friday from $10.99 to $12.99.

    Company officials said the annual membership will remain at $99 dollars.

    Monthly customers do not get access to Amazon Video, which costs $8.99 a month.

    The last Prime subscription hike came in 2014, when Amazon increased its yearly membership from $79 to $99.

    The e-commerce company did not give a reason for the price increase.

