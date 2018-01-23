American veterans group claims NFL is censoring Super Bowl ad

More than a week before Super Bowl LII, the group AMVETS is furious after the NFL reportedly censored an ad with the hashtag #PleaseStand.
In an open letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Marion Polk, national commander of the American Veterans , aired his frustrations.
He thanked Goodell before ripping him with “deep disappointment” for his staff’s reported refusal to publish the ad due to its #PleaseStand message.
Polk noted the message is neither a demand nor judgement for kneeling, but a polite request not to. He laid out that “veterans are good for more than just military aircraft flyovers,” photo ops and camouflage NFL apparel. He then acknowledged that the NFL isn’t following suit with the NBA and NHL, which apparently allowed #PleaseStand to run in programs.
The latest controversy comes on the heels of President Donald Trump slamming athletes for protesting the national anthem. Vice President Mike Pence left an NFL game after players knelt in what became quite clearly a planned demonstration in October.
Many athletes struck back across the NFL, with demonstrations across the board.
The Super Bowl will be held Feb. 4 in Minneapolis between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.
