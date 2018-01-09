Anita Baker teases fans with mention of upcoming event

0

Anita Baker sent fans into a frenzy on New Year’s Day when she announced a farewell concert. Speculation of dates and venues and cities soon followed.

The vocalist behind such jazz-pop-R&B hits like “Sweet Love” and “Just Because” told fans via her Twitter account not to believe outlets that might have supposed concert dates posted, saying the information will come directly from her team in due time.

a lotta third party auxiliary outlets attempting to announce Our schedule of Concerts... The ACCURATE itinerary?.... will come Directly from My Team Directly to You, #BeenSoLong❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/La1zrUOo1V — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 8, 2018

You guys are making such a "JOYFUL NOISE" .Additional Cities are being added, schedule modified... such a Lovely BDay Gift. #HamMERcy abxo pic.twitter.com/eZfHI3er0r — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 8, 2018

Baker, who turns 60 Jan. 26, gave fans reason to start penciling in a date when she tweeted that she would be in Atlanta May 13.

“I do know that it looks like Atlanta for Mother’s Day weekend,” Baker tweeted Jan. 4. “Tickets are not even on sale yet. Website will go up shortly with all info.”

OK... i DO know that it looks like Atlanta, for Mother's Day weekend....tickets are not even on sale yet. Website, will go up shortly, with all Info. 🙄We are just Overwhelmed by this Avalanche of Love...

"We weren't Readyyyyyy..." abxo🎈🎈🎈🎈 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 5, 2018

She is also set to headline the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival this spring.

Baker said she has retired from music and would be embarking on a farewell concert earlier this month. She said that efforts to own her own material were part of the reason for her decision.

Copyright theft, & chasing all the masters & theives, is Exhausting for artist & their team & is one of the Main reasons i retired last yr... #OffThe Plantation pic.twitter.com/PGWWTaFKZj — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 3, 2018

