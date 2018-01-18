  • Another meteor? Reports come in of bright flash across Ohio, Indiana night sky

    By: WHIO.com

    DAYTON, Ohio - Another meteor may have lit up the sky late Wednesday night.

    Several reports have come into WHIO-TV's newsroom of a bright flash that shot across the sky just before midnight Thursday. People from Englewood, Ohio; Marysville, Ohio; and Randolph County, Indiana, have said they saw the bright flash, with some saying it was bright blue or blue-green.

    The American Meteor Society received several reports of a meteor in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan and Kentucky.

    A meteor also was spotted in Ohio, Michigan and Canada late Tuesday.

     

