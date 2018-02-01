  • Applebee's offering $1 Bahama Mamas all February

    By: Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GLENDALE, Calif. - Applebee’s is kicking off February by offering $1 Bahama Mamas all month.

    The restaurant chain said in a Thursday news release that the drink, called the Dollarmama, will be available from open to close at participating locations.

    According to Applebee’s, the drink is made with white rum and a mix of lime juice, pineapple juice and orange juice, with hints of coconut and cherry flavors.

    “We’re proud to introduce our own unique twist on the popular Bahama Mama drink to our guests,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s said in a statement. “We know Applebee’s fans are going to love the tropical fruit flavors of the new recipe we created just for the Dollarmama. For $1 you can experience the perfect winter getaway in a glass.”

    Last year, Applebee’s offered its spins on a margarita for $1 throughout October and a Long Island Iced Tea for $1 throughout December. It appears the chain is offering a similar $1 drink deal every other month, so fans could expect another one in April.

    Find out which locations are participating in the Dollarmama offer at Applebees.com.

