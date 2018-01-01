Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old 'governor of Jerusalem' seal impression

JERUSALEM - Israeli archaeologists unveiled a 2,700-year-old clay seal impression they believe belonged to a biblical governor of Jerusalem, Reuters reported Monday.
The artifact, inscribed in an ancient Hebrew script as “belonging to the governor of the city,” was likely attached to a shipment or sent as a souvenir on behalf of the governor, according to officials of the Israel Antiquities Authority.
It was discovered near the plaza of Judaism’s Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, Reuters reported.
The impression is the size of a small coin, Reuters reported. It shows two standing men facing each other in a mirror-like manner and wearing striped garments reaching to their knees.
“It supports the biblical rendering of the existence of a governor of the city in Jerusalem 2,700 years ago,” an Antiquities Authority statement quoted excavator Shlomit Weksler-Bdolah as saying.
Governors of Jerusalem, appointed by the king, are mentioned twice in the Bible, Reuters reported: In 2 Kings, which refers to Joshua holding the position; and in 2 Chronicles, which mentions Masseiah in the post during the reign of Josiah.
