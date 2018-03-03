Auntie Anne's giving out free pretzels today to celebrate 30th birthday

In the mood for a yummy snack? You’re in luck, because Auntie Anne’s is giving away free pretzels to commemorate its 30th birthday.
The company announced the news this week, revealing that the big giveaway will happen Saturday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at participating locations.
Last month, the brand promised to hand out the baked treat for no charge if 1 million people RSVP’d online for its “birthday party.” Within just a few days, it reached its goal.
Living our best birthday life! Come by anytime from 10am-2pm for your free pretzel. #HBDAuntieAnnes 🎉🎉— Auntie Anne's (@AuntieAnnes) March 3, 2018
Now today, customers can munch on one original or cinnamon sugar pretzel during the allotted time. They can also follow and share the fun using the hashtag #HBDAuntieAnnes.
