Awning at Philadelphia hotel collapses under weight of celebrating fans

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia fans celebrating the Eagles’ Super Bowl victory by climbing on top of an awning outside a downtown hotel toppled to the ground when the structure collapsed, WCAU reported.
At least a dozen people scrambled atop the awning outside the Ritz-Carlton Hotel after the Eagles’ 41-33 victory against the New England Patriots. Apparently, the weight was too much for the awning, which collapsed.
Videos posted to social media showed fans scaling the awning and then jumping off, WCAU reported. While there were reports of injuries, police did not confirm that information, WCAU reported.
... and he's dead pic.twitter.com/nyHOmc13gE— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}