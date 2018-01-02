Baby boy aardvark at the Cincinnati Zoo needs a name - any ideas?

CINCINNATI, Ohio - A male aardvark was born a few days before Christmas at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden.
The zoo is now asking for the public’s help to name the baby, born Dec. 21 to Ali, and to submit your suggestions via social media on the zoo’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Aardvark, which means “earth pig” in South Africa, is a medium-sized, burrowing, nocturnal mammal native to Africa.
The newest addition to the zoo family weighed a little over three pounds at birth, which is normal, the zoo reported.
