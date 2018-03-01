Baby delivered in rush hour along HOV lane

That’s one way to qualify for an HOV lane.
A couple in Long Island ended up with one more passenger than when they started when they rushed to a hospital.
That’s because the baby they were expecting wasn’t waiting for anything.
Janine Livote and her husband Edward were on the way to an area hospital when they pulled over on the Long Island Expressway HOV Lane, WCBS reported.
Janine said she told Edward to pull over, despite not being at the hospital. Edward said when he took a look, the baby was coming. Janine also said she had the urge to push, WABC reported.
With a little help on the phone from a dispatcher with Suffolk County Emergency Services, Edward delivered his daughter Charlotte.
Eventually, first responders were able to get to the growing family and took them to the hospital, WCBS reported.
Charlotte weighed in at 6 pounds, 15 ounces, News 12 Long Island reported.
She’s Janine and Edward’s second child. Their first was delivered after 24 hours of labor, they told WABC.
