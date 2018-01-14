Bar employee shoots, kills man firing gun in parking lot

EVERETT, Wash. - An Everett bar employee shot and killed a man who was actively firing shots in the bar’s parking lot Saturday morning, police said.
The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. at O'Finnigan's.
Witnesses told police there was an altercation between patrons, and a man left the bar to get a gun from his vehicle and began firing shots in the parking lot.
One person was shot and injured by the shooter.
No arrests have been made at this time, and police said an investigation is ongoing.
