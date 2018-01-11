  • Bear attack leaves Florida man with 41 stitches

    By: Chelsea Todaro, Palm Beach Post

    A bear attacked a man in Naples on Tuesday, making this the first-ever bear attack in South Florida.

    At around 10:30 p.m., resident Andrew Meunier let his dog outside, but moments later, the canine suddenly ran back inside, scared, according to officials with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

    That’s when a bear attacked Meunier and mauled his face with its paw. He was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent a four-hour surgery and received 41 stitches for several cuts across his head and chest, WBBH reports. 

    Meunier said to WBBH that during the attack, he saw three bears, each about 5 feet tall. 

    Florida Fish and Wildlife and Conservation Commission officials said they will start setting up traps and conducting bear searches in the Naples area, according to WBBH. 

