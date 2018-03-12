  • Beyonce, Jay-Z announce ‘On the Run 2' tour

    After a date in Philadelphia was announced early -- and promptly pulled -- Beyonce has officially announced her second joint tour with her husband, Jay-Z.

    The singer and rapper will embark on “OTR II,” the follow up to the pair’s successful “On The Run” tour in 2014. 

    Pre-sale for the stadium and arena tour begins March 14 at 9 a.m. local time in North America and 10 a.m. local time in Europe.

    The Carters’ last joint tour grossed more than $100 million in ticket sales and promoted Beyonce’s 2013 self-titled album and Jay-Z’s “Magna Carta... Holy Grail,” also released in 2013. Beyonce’s latest album is 2016’s “Lemonade.” Jay-Z’s latest is “4:44,” released in 2017.

    According to Beyonce.com, fans can sign up for the BeyHive mailing list to get tour tickets, special experiences, exclusive merchandise and more goodies.

    The tour will start in Europe, beginning with June 6 in the U.K. and ending July 17 in France. The North American dates begin July 25 in Cleveland and end Oct. 2 in Vancouver.

    The North American tour dates are below.

    July 25 - Cleveland, FirstEnergy Stadium

    July 28 - Washington, FedEx Field 

    July 30 - Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

    Aug. 2 -  East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

    Aug. 5 - Boston,  Gillette Stadium

    Aug. 8 - Minneapolis, US Bank Stadium

    Aug. 10 - Chicago, Soldier Field

    Aug. 13 - Detroit, Ford Field

    Aug. 18 - Buffalo, New York, New Era Field

    Aug. 23 - Nashville, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Stadium

    Aug. 25 - Atlanta, Mercedes Benz Stadium

    Aug. 29 - Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium

    Aug. 31 - Miami, Hard Rock Stadium

    Sept. 11 - Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium

    Sept. 13 - New Orleans Mercedes-Benz Superdome

    Sept. 15 - Houston, NRG Stadium

    Sept. 19 - Phoenix, Arizona, University of Phoenix Stadium

    Sept. 22 - Los Angeles, Rose Bowl

    Sept. 27 - San Diego, SDCCU Stadium

    Sept. 29 - Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium

    Oct. 2 - Vancouver, BC Place

