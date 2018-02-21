Billy Graham quotes: He made Christian principles accessible to millions

Evangelist Billy Graham died Wednesday at age 99 at his North Carolina home.
Graham, who preached Christianity to millions around the world, was also a confidant of U.S. presidents from Dwight Eisenhower to George W. Bush.
Here are some quotes from the man who became known as “America’s Pastor.”
- The greatest legacy one can pass on to one's children and grandchildren is not money or other material things accumulated in one's life, but rather a legacy of character and faith.
- Each life is made up of mistakes and learning, waiting and growing, practicing patience and being persistent.
- No matter how prepared you think you are for the death of a loved one, it still comes as a shock, and it still hurts very deeply.
- Believers, look up - take courage. The angels are nearer than you think.
- Being a Christian is more than just an instantaneous conversion - it is a daily process whereby you grow to be more and more like Christ.
- When wealth is lost, nothing is lost; when health is lost, something is lost; when character is lost, all is lost.
- My home is in Heaven. I'm just traveling through this world.
- Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others are often stiffened.
- God has given us two hands, one to receive with and the other to give with.
- A child who is allowed to be disrespectful to his parents will not have true respect for anyone.
- God proved His love on the Cross. When Christ hung, and bled, and died, it was God saying to the world, ’I love you.’
- I've read the last page of the Bible. It's all going to turn out all right.
- God will prepare everything for our perfect happiness in heaven, and if it takes my dog being there, I believe he'll be there.
- Nothing can bring a real sense of security into the home except true love.
