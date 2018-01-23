BlackPantherChallenge sends internet into frenzy

“Black Panther” is one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and thousands of children may have a chance to see it for free thanks to the #BlackPantherChallenge.
Earlier this month, Frederick Joseph, of New York, launched a GoFundMe to help students from the Boys & Girls Club of Harlem “see a black major cinematic and comic book character come to life,” he wrote on the campaign page. He set a goal of $10,000 and nearly quadrupled that amount, raking in more than $40,000 in a few weeks.
With all of the attention he garnered, including an appearance on the “The Ellen Show,” he began asking others to start similar fundraisers in their own communities.
“This representation is truly fundamental for young people, especially those who are often underserved, unprivileged, and marginalized both nationally and globally,” he said.
People seem to have answered the call, because 90 campaigns have been created, with more than $100,000 raised, Joseph announced this week.
A ton of celebrities have gotten involved, too, including Jemele Hill, Snoop Dogg, Chelsea Clinton and most recently Viola Davis and the film’s star Chadwick Boseman.
