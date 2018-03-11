  • Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani shop in Greensboro before concert

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    GREENSBORO, N.C. - Country singer Blake Shelton and his girlfriend, singer Gwen Stefani, were in North Carolina wrangling for bargains Saturday, WFMY reported.

    >> Read more trending news

    The couple stopped at a Wrangler Pop-Up Shop in Greensboro. Shelton was set to play a concert Saturday night at the Greensboro Coliseum.

    Wrangler documented the visit on its Twitter account, tweeting that “Sherpa suits you, Gwen.”

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

  • Headline Goes Here

    Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani shop in Greensboro before concert

  • Headline Goes Here

    Darryl Strawberry shares his demons with Ohio church audience

  • Headline Goes Here

    Georgia man impersonating policeman allegedly sexually assaults women

  • Headline Goes Here

    Virginia restaurant breaks down barriers with deaf server

  • Headline Goes Here

    Warren not running for president, criticizes 'Pocahontas' nickname