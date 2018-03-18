Bobcat captured aboard ferry boat

A vessel in the Gateway Clipper fleet hosted an unexpected furry passenger on Sunday.
Workers on The Empress found a bobcat aboard the boat Sunday morning, just before passengers were scheduled to board, according to the Post-Gazette.
Pittsburgh animal control officers safely captured the wild cat and plan to release it in a wildlife center in Verona.
Read the full story at the Post-Gazette.
