Bonnaroo 2018 lineup released: Eminem, The Killers, and more

MANCHESTER, Tenn. - Music festival lovers rejoice.
The 2018 Bonnaroo lineup was released Tuesday morning via social media.
Marquee-topping acts include: Eminem, The Killers, Bon Iver, Khalid, and Paramour.
Your #bonnaroo 2018 lineup! 🚨— Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 9, 2018
Tickets on sale FRIDAY at 10am ET!
Check our website for ticket info, tips on planning, and a chance to win VIP tickets: https://t.co/BCAL5CehBc pic.twitter.com/bychepJrBW
Tickets will be available on Friday, Jan. 12, with four-day general admission costing $299.50, plus fees. VIP packages will cost more than $1,600 each, plus fees, and are sold in pairs. Vehicle passes, tent rentals, hotels and accommodation types will also be available. General admission includes more than 130 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the campground and access to food vendors and shops.
If you cannot pay the full price of the ticket(s) upfront, there is a layaway payment plan.
For more on Bonnaroo, click here.
Cox Media Group National Content Desk contributed to this report.
