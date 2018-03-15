Boston firm partly behind Zakim Bridge designed collapsed Florida bridge

A newly installed pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in the Miami area Thursday afternoon.
WFXT in Boston has confirmed through a company representative that FIGG Bridge Group co-designed the bridge.
FIGG also co-designed the Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge in Boston.
Local live television reports show five or six vehicles trapped under the bridge.
CNN reports multiple people were killed in the collapse.
The TV broadcasts also showed several people being loaded onto ambulances immediately after the collapse.
The 950-ton section of bridge was installed Saturday. The bridge's main 174-foot span was previously assembled by the side of the road while support towers were built at either end.
