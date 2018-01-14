Boston thief robs one business, then goes next door to rob a second one

BOSTON - An armed robber allegedly struck two businesses in a Boston neighborhood within minutes of each other Saturday afternoon, police said.
According to police, he man robbed a Cricket Wireless store with a gun in the Mattapan neighborhood of Boston. He then walked next door and robbed a Papa John’s restaurant, police said.
Both businesses have surveillance cameras, Boston police said.
